Chocolate chip cookies in Soldotna

Lucy's has long been known for our vegan & gluten-free cookies, like the Chocolate Oat Pecan cookie. It's made with energy-giving coconut oil, loaded with oats and pecans, and contains less sugar than a standard cookie. In honor of the opposite star characters in Kenai Performer's "The Odd Couple," we present the opposite of our Chocolate Oat Pecan. This Browned Butter Salted Chocolate Chip cookie could never be accused of being healthy or nutritious. But, boy is it tasty. ;)

