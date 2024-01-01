Chocolate chip cookies in Soldotna

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soldotna restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Pizza Boys: pizza.pasta.brew

44686 Sterling Highway, Soldotna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dish$9.00
piping hot and chewy, chillin’ with vanilla ice cream
Lucy's Market image

 

Lucy's Market

338 Homestead Ln, Soldotna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Browned Butter Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Lucy's has long been known for our vegan & gluten-free cookies, like the Chocolate Oat Pecan cookie. It's made with energy-giving coconut oil, loaded with oats and pecans, and contains less sugar than a standard cookie. In honor of the opposite star characters in Kenai Performer's "The Odd Couple," we present the opposite of our Chocolate Oat Pecan. This Browned Butter Salted Chocolate Chip cookie could never be accused of being healthy or nutritious. But, boy is it tasty. ;)
