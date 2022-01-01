Cookies in Soldotna

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soldotna restaurants that serve cookies

Odie's image

 

Odie's

44315 Sterling Highway, Soldotna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies
Choose from our selection of homemade cookies
More about Odie's
Item pic

 

Lucy's Market

338 Homestead Ln, Soldotna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cookie Sandwich$2.75
Two impossibly decadent chewy double chocolate cookies filled with sweet cream. Vegan & gluten-free.
Breakfast Cookie$2.75
An oat-based cookie with walnuts, cranberries, and coconut. Vegan & gluten-free.
Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.75
*contains almond flour* Vegan & gluten-free.
More about Lucy's Market
