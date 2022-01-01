Cookies in Soldotna
Soldotna restaurants that serve cookies
Odie's
44315 Sterling Highway, Soldotna
|Cookies
Choose from our selection of homemade cookies
Lucy's Market
338 Homestead Ln, Soldotna
|Chocolate Cookie Sandwich
|$2.75
Two impossibly decadent chewy double chocolate cookies filled with sweet cream. Vegan & gluten-free.
|Breakfast Cookie
|$2.75
An oat-based cookie with walnuts, cranberries, and coconut. Vegan & gluten-free.
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$2.75
*contains almond flour* Vegan & gluten-free.