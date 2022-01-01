Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Soldotna

Soldotna restaurants
Soldotna restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Odie's image

 

Odie's

44315 Sterling Highway, Soldotna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Egg Salad$6.50
More about Odie's
Lucy's Market image

 

Lucy's Market

338 Homestead Ln, Soldotna

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lucy's Egg Salad$6.95
As featured on our cold sandwich! House made Egg-Salad with Cornichons (dairy-free, 16oz).
More about Lucy's Market

