Egg salad sandwiches in
Soldotna
/
Soldotna
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Soldotna restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Odie's
44315 Sterling Highway, Soldotna
No reviews yet
Cup Egg Salad
$6.50
More about Odie's
Lucy's Market
338 Homestead Ln, Soldotna
No reviews yet
Lucy's Egg Salad
$6.95
As featured on our cold sandwich! House made Egg-Salad with Cornichons (dairy-free, 16oz).
More about Lucy's Market
