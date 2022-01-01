Go
Soleluna

SoleLuna Café was born from a passion for the Italian restaurant experience. Day and night, we invite you to taste the authenticity.At SoleLuna Cafe, we're more than ready to serve you delicious dishes made with traditional Italian flavors. With our commitment to fresh ingredients and selective drinks menu, we make sure to deliver a perfect dining experience every time you dine with us.

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

702 Ash St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)

Popular Items

San Diego Pizza$17.00
Vegan Bruschetta Sampler$8.00
Margherita Pizza$12.00
Vegan Garden Pizza$16.00
Coronado Pizza$15.00
Lemonade$3.00
House Mista Salad$6.00
Capricciosa$18.00
Alto adige$13.00
Avocado Chiken Salad$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

702 Ash St

San Diego CA

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

