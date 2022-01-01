Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA

Go
LOCATED IN ROXBURY’S CULTURAL NUBIAN SQUARE, OUR MENU IS FUELED BY OUR PASSION FOR CULINARY PERFECTION.

Crafted with love, fueled by culinary passion, and committed to great food and service, Soleil is your go-to spot for simple, yet elegant, home cooking. A casual neighborhood restaurant offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Soleil is the perfect place for your social, business, or after-work meal. Take out or catering, either way, you’ll enjoy every bite. Come to us or let us come to you!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Asha$5.25
Turkey Bacon, Chicken Sausage or Beef Sausage w/Egg & Cheese
Home Fries$2.75
Fried Chicken Wing$2.50
Turkey Bacon Egg Plate$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, grits or home fries & white, wheat or rye toast. American, cheddar or Swiss cheese add .50. English muffin or bagel add .75
Shereen$5.75
Caesar Salad Wrap w/Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken 2.00 or Salmon 3.50)
Catfish Breakfast Plate$9.99
Includes 2 eggs, grits or home fries & white, wheat or rye toast. American, cheddar or Swiss cheese add .50. English muffin or bagel add .75
Jasmine$6.00
Hot Beef Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Cheryl$7.99
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey Bacon, Sweet Chili Mayo
Salmon Cakes Egg Plate$9.25
Salmon Cakes w/Louisiana creole remoulade. Includes 2 eggs, grits or home fries & white, wheat or rye toast. American, cheddar or Swiss cheese add .50. English muffin or bagel add .75
Mild Beef Sausage Egg Plate$8.25
Includes 2 eggs, grits or home fries & white, wheat or rye toast. American, cheddar or Swiss cheese add .50. English muffin or bagel add .75
Location

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:05 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

