Restaurant banner image
American Bar Cuisine

Solidays

6935 Ward Rd

Niagara Falls, NY 14120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Takeout icon
Looking for pickup or delivery? Switch to Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Soliday’s Bar & Grille is a departure from your run-of-the-mill local pub. We seek to maintain an above standard cuisine and experience!

Location

6935 Ward Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14120

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse
View restaurantnext
The Channelside
View restaurantnext
Nora's Public House
View restaurantnext
The Penn Stater Restaurants The Gardens
View restaurantnext
Blue Wolf Tavern Restaurant
View restaurantnext
The Foundry
View restaurantnext
Backyard Ale House
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston