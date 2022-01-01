Go
Toast

Solidays, Inc.

Soliday’s Bar & Grille is a departure from your run-of-the-mill local pub. We seek to maintain an above standard cuisine and experience!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

6935 Ward Rd • $$

Avg 4 (1159 reviews)

Popular Items

Stinger Sub Whole$15.00
A WNY favorite! Chicken fingers tossed in any our wing sauces, shaved grilled rib-eye steak & Swiss American cheese.
Roll-Ups Steak Hoagie$10.00
Hand rolled & gently fried to order steak, mushrooms, onions and cheese logs, served w/ taco sauce.
Giant Soft Pretzel$10.00
Fish Fry$12.95
Steak Alfredo$21.00
Made to order alfredo sauce incorporated w/ fresh basil & gorganzola cheese tossed w/ fettuccini & topped with thily sliced Wagyu steak cooked to your liking.
10 Wings$14.00
Tater Tots$4.00
Served with our secret tot dipping sauce.
K-Pizza$7.00
Build Your Own$12.00
We cook it exactly how you order it. We provide our house lighlty toasted bun, lettuce, tomato & onion. Now you pick what we put on it.
Brother Bear Half$10.00
Our AWARD winning French dip sub made with tender, thinly sliced beef and caramelized french onions, topped with provolone & Swiss cheeses baked on top- Just like our French onion soup! Served with side of French onion Au Jus.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6935 Ward Rd

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pane's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Waves Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Buffalo Pizza Project

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston