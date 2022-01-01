Solidays, Inc.
Soliday’s Bar & Grille is a departure from your run-of-the-mill local pub. We seek to maintain an above standard cuisine and experience!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
6935 Ward Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6935 Ward Rd
Niagara Falls NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pane's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Waves Gastropub
Come in and enjoy!
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company
Come on in and enjoy!
Buffalo Pizza Project
Come on in and enjoy!