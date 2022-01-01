Sol Liquor Lounge

Go
We proudly serve craft cocktails using only the freshest, and highest quality ingredients. Our seasonal menu releases feature original cocktails that will satisfy your palate.
All juices are squeezed to order & all drinks are made without the help of pre-made “mixes.” We stock seasonally fresh fruits & spirits all year round.

607 summit ave east • $$

Avg 4.5 (653 reviews)

Outdoor Seating

607 summit ave east

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
