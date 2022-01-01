Go
Solomon Seafood & Grille

222 Hall Ave

Popular Items

Calamari$12.99
1/2 pound fresh calamari rings lightly hand-breaded and fried, served with our hand-crushed marinara sauce
Steak Salad$15.99
Steak tenderloin, grilled or blackened, over fresh salad greens topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, roasted red pepper, hard boiled egg, mozzarella cheese and fries
Solomons Crab Bisque$5.99
A creamy blend of blue crab meat and vegetables topped with sherry
Delmonico Steak Sandwich$14.99
8oz. Delmonico Steak hand cut to order and served on a hoagie bun
Solomons Clam Chowder$5.99
A blend of clams, potatoes, and vegetables in a traditional creamy New England style chowder
SMALL Fish Sandwich$8.99
Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a kaiser roll
Hush Puppies$2.99
Coleslaw$2.99
Dinner Portion EX LG Jumbo Shrimp$18.99
6 farm raised extra large jumbo tiger shrimp – hand-breaded and fried, grilled, blackened or scampi style served with any two sides of your choice
LARGE Fish Sandwich$10.99
Cod - a premium selection of a mild, meaty, sweet tasting cod - hand-breaded and fried or baked served on a hoagie bun
Location

Washington PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
