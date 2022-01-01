Solomons restaurants you'll love

Go
Solomons restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Solomons

Solomons's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Solomons restaurants

KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL image

 

KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL

14442 Solomons Island Road, Solomons

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer battered Cod.
Rockfish Bites$11.00
Served with Buffalo sauce and Bleu Cheese dressing
Crab Dip$16.00
Served with Pretzel Sticks
More about KINGFISHERS SEAFOOD BAR AND GRILL
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)

14575 Solomons Island Rd, Solomons

Avg 4.5 (1589 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Old Bay Hot Sauce, Plain, BBQ, or Old Bay. Served with Blue cheese or Ranch
Bowl of Cream of Crab Soup$9.00
Blue Crab, Sherry and Cream
Crab Pretzel$16.00
Soft Pretzel, Crab Dip, Cheddar Cheese
More about The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar

14636 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons

Avg 3.8 (979 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Cake (1)$36.00
Boom Boom Shrimp$15.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$32.00
More about The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Isaac's Restaurant

155 Holiday Drive, Solomons

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Isaac's Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Solomons

Cake

Crab Cakes

Crab Cake Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Solomons to explore

Waldorf

No reviews yet

Leonardtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Prince Frederick

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lusby

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Brandywine

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston