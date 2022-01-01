Tacos in Solomons
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)
14575 Solomons Island Rd, Solomons
|Shrimp Street Tacos
|$17.00
Three Corn Soft Tacos With Spicy Shrimp, Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Salsa Drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Two Flour Tortillas, Seasoned Mahi Mahi, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mango Salsa.
Drizzled with Cusabi Sauce
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$16.00
Seasoned pulled chicken, pickled onions, quest fresco cheese, and avocado ranch sauce