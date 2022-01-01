Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Solomons

Solomons restaurants
Toast

Solomons restaurants that serve tacos

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD) image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)

14575 Solomons Island Rd, Solomons

Avg 4.5 (1589 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Street Tacos$17.00
Three Corn Soft Tacos With Spicy Shrimp, Cotija Cheese, Lettuce, Corn Salsa Drizzled with Sweet Chili Sauce
Fish Tacos$18.00
Two Flour Tortillas, Seasoned Mahi Mahi, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mango Salsa.
Drizzled with Cusabi Sauce
Chicken Street Tacos$16.00
Seasoned pulled chicken, pickled onions, quest fresco cheese, and avocado ranch sauce
More about The Pier Restaurant - Solomons (MD)
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar

14636 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons

Avg 3.8 (979 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$14.00
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Haddock Tacos$16.00
More about The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar

