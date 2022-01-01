Solon restaurants you'll love

Brass Fountain - Solon image

 

Brass Fountain - Solon

122 East Main Street, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Melt$10.25
house roasted turkey breast and Swiss cheese on sourdough
Side Salad$2.95
chopped romaine, carrot, cherry tomatoes, red onion, garlic herb croutons, and choice of dressing on the side
Wings$12.45
10 Jumbo fried wings, sauced or dusted, served with side of Ranch, Blue Cheese, BBQ, Buffalo or Honey Mustard sauce
More about Brass Fountain - Solon
Good Vibes Cafe image

 

Good Vibes Cafe

121 Main St., Solon

Avg 5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced BombPop Jitterbug
Monster Energy Zero Ultra layered with Blue Raspberry flavor on bottom and Cherry on top. Caffeinate without the taste of Coffee.
Caramel Macchiato$4.55
12oz Hot Chocolate$3.25
More about Good Vibes Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Big Grove Brewery

101 West Main St, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Parm Fries$8.95
French fries, roasted garlic, crispy herbs
Macaroni & Cheese$6.00
Includes a choice of chilled veggies, fries or house made applesauce
MIlk & Cookies$6.25
Three made from scratch chocolate chip cookies, served with malted milk
More about Big Grove Brewery
