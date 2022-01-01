Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Solon

Solon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Solon
  • /
  • Egg Salad Sandwiches

Solon restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Brass Fountain - Solon image

 

Brass Fountain - Solon - 122 East Main Street

122 East Main Street, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad$10.45
BF egg salad, romaine lettuce, on soft sourdough
More about Brass Fountain - Solon - 122 East Main Street
Item pic

 

Good Vibes Cafe

121 Main St., Solon

Avg 5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad$9.95
More about Good Vibes Cafe

