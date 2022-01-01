Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg salad sandwiches in
Solon
/
Solon
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Solon restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Brass Fountain - Solon - 122 East Main Street
122 East Main Street, Solon
No reviews yet
Egg Salad
$10.45
BF egg salad, romaine lettuce, on soft sourdough
More about Brass Fountain - Solon - 122 East Main Street
Good Vibes Cafe
121 Main St., Solon
Avg 5
(35 reviews)
Egg Salad
$9.95
More about Good Vibes Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Solon
Cookies
More near Solon to explore
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Coralville
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(562 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(166 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1382 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(414 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston