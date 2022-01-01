Solon restaurants you'll love
More about Burgers 2 Beer Solon
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
33003 Aurora Road, Solon
|Popular items
|10 Wings TRADITIONAL
|$18.00
10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
|LIKE BUTTA BABY
|$14.50
Topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam, then drizzled with truffle butter. Served with natural cut fries.
|HOT & BOTHERED
|$13.50
Voodoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
More about Heritage Coffee
Heritage Coffee
33445 Station Street, Solon
|Popular items
|20oz Latte
|$5.00
|Latte 12OZ
|$4.00
|Gourmet Toast
More about Fisher's American Tavern
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fisher's American Tavern
28020 Miles Rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Chicken Club
|$9.99
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.99
|Classic Hamburger
|$8.99
More about Birdigo
Birdigo
32975 Aurora rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot
|$7.59
Chicken, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Crisp Lettuce, Nashville Hot Sauce & a Brioche Bun
|The Chicken Club
|$7.99
Chicken, Birdigo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Bacon
|The Austin
|$7.59
Chicken, House Pickles, Cider Slaw, BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws
More about 56 Kitchen - Solon
56 Kitchen - Solon
33587 Aurora Rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Love Bird
|$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of fried brussel sprouts, house aioli and mixed greens. Topped with melted swiss cheese and house-made tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
|French Kiss
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel.
*vegan available*
*gluten free available*
|Double Cheeseburger Supreme
|$13.00
Two of our 4oz Ohio blended ground beef patties, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, sauteed onions, pickles, american cheese and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
More about Jim's Open Kitchen
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Jim's Open Kitchen
33779 Aurora Rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
|2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast
|$6.75
More about Pop Culture CLE
ICE CREAM
Pop Culture CLE
33549 Solon Rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Avocado Lime
|$4.00
More about Elle Restaurant + Lounge
Elle Restaurant + Lounge
33730 Bainbridge Rd, Solon
|Popular items
|Elle Burger
|$20.00
ground beef, shallot, AP flour, butter, egg, garlic, blended oil, cornichon, gruyere, brioche bun, russet potatoes, rosemary
|Linguini Cacio e Pepe
|$20.00
linguine, pecorino cheese, peppercorn and butter. vegetarian
|Calamari
|$14.00
calamari tubes and tentacles, pickled carrot, arugula, AP flour, lemon, egg, blended oil, garlic, white vinegar
More about Munch - Solon
Munch - Solon
28500 Miles Rd, Solon