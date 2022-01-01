Solon restaurants you'll love

Go
Solon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Solon

Solon's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Solon restaurants

Burgers 2 Beer Solon image

 

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

33003 Aurora Road, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings TRADITIONAL$18.00
10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
LIKE BUTTA BABY$14.50
Topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam, then drizzled with truffle butter. Served with natural cut fries.
HOT & BOTHERED$13.50
Voodoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Solon
Heritage Coffee image

 

Heritage Coffee

33445 Station Street, Solon

Avg 4.8 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Latte$5.00
Latte 12OZ$4.00
Gourmet Toast
More about Heritage Coffee
Fisher's American Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fisher's American Tavern

28020 Miles Rd, Solon

Avg 4.6 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Club$9.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.99
Classic Hamburger$8.99
More about Fisher's American Tavern
Birdigo image

 

Birdigo

32975 Aurora rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot$7.59
Chicken, Pickles, Spicy Aioli, Crisp Lettuce, Nashville Hot Sauce & a Brioche Bun
The Chicken Club$7.99
Chicken, Birdigo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese & Bacon
The Austin$7.59
Chicken, House Pickles, Cider Slaw, BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion Straws
More about Birdigo
56 Kitchen - Solon image

 

56 Kitchen - Solon

33587 Aurora Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Love Bird$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of fried brussel sprouts, house aioli and mixed greens. Topped with melted swiss cheese and house-made tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
French Kiss$12.00
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel.
*vegan available*
*gluten free available*
Double Cheeseburger Supreme$13.00
Two of our 4oz Ohio blended ground beef patties, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, sauteed onions, pickles, american cheese and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
More about 56 Kitchen - Solon
Jim's Open Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jim's Open Kitchen

33779 Aurora Rd, Solon

Avg 4.7 (576 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.95
2 Eggs, Home Fries & Toast$6.75
More about Jim's Open Kitchen
Imperial Wok image

 

Imperial Wok

33825 Aurora Road, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Imperial Wok
Pop Culture CLE image

ICE CREAM

Pop Culture CLE

33549 Solon Rd, Solon

Avg 4.9 (88 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Lime$4.00
More about Pop Culture CLE
Elle Restaurant + Lounge image

 

Elle Restaurant + Lounge

33730 Bainbridge Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Elle Burger$20.00
ground beef, shallot, AP flour, butter, egg, garlic, blended oil, cornichon, gruyere, brioche bun, russet potatoes, rosemary
Linguini Cacio e Pepe$20.00
linguine, pecorino cheese, peppercorn and butter. vegetarian
Calamari$14.00
calamari tubes and tentacles, pickled carrot, arugula, AP flour, lemon, egg, blended oil, garlic, white vinegar
More about Elle Restaurant + Lounge
Munch - Solon image

 

Munch - Solon

28500 Miles Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Munch - Solon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Solon

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Solon to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

No reviews yet

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston