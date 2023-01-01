Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Solon

Go
Solon restaurants
Toast

Solon restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Elle Restaurant + Lounge

33730 Bainbridge Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Silk Cake$12.00
More about Elle Restaurant + Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Heritage Coffee

33445 Station Street, Solon

Avg 4.8 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Cake Pop$3.00
Irish Apple Cake$5.00
More about Heritage Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Solon

Cookies

Grits

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Hummus

Map

More near Solon to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1051 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston