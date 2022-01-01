Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Solon

Solon restaurants
Toast

Solon restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

33003 Aurora Road, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.50
Crispy chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Solon
Fisher's American Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fisher's American Tavern

28020 Miles Rd, Solon

Avg 4.6 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
More about Fisher's American Tavern
Item pic

 

Munch - Solon

28500 Miles Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Simon’s cilantro chicken salad$13.00
Chicken salad$7.50
Amish raised chicken breast, with carrots, celery, cilantro, slight mayo and honey..
served with baked pita chips
More about Munch - Solon
Item pic

 

Birdigo

32975 Aurora rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.59
Mixed greens, sliced tomato and chicken Salad.
More about Birdigo

