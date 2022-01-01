Chicken sandwiches in Solon
Solon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
33003 Aurora Road, Solon
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, zesty marinara, then topped with parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
Birdigo
32975 Aurora rd, Solon
|Sandwhich of the month - Sweet Red Asian chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Char Siu Glaze chicken, Cha-cha mixed greens, fried carrot strings, avocado, pickled cha-cha, birdigo sauce.