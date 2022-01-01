Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Solon

Go
Solon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Solon
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Solon restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

33003 Aurora Road, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, zesty marinara, then topped with parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Solon
Item pic

 

Birdigo

32975 Aurora rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sandwhich of the month - Sweet Red Asian chicken Sandwich$9.99
Char Siu Glaze chicken, Cha-cha mixed greens, fried carrot strings, avocado, pickled cha-cha, birdigo sauce.
More about Birdigo
Jim's Open Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Jim's Open Kitchen

33779 Aurora Rd, Solon

Avg 4.7 (576 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.95
More about Jim's Open Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Solon

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Grits

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Solon to explore

Beachwood

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston