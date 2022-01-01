Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Solon

Solon restaurants
Solon restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

33003 Aurora Road, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
Golden Ranch Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.
Fisher's American Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fisher's American Tavern

28020 Miles Rd, Solon

Avg 4.6 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
