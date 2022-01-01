Chicken wraps in Solon
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
33003 Aurora Road, Solon
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
|Golden Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.