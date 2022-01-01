Salmon in Solon
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
33003 Aurora Road, Solon
|Salmon Burger
|$15.00
A perfectly seasoned Salmon patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a drizzle of chili-lime aioli. Served with a side of natural cut fries.
56 Kitchen - Solon
33587 Aurora Rd, Solon
|Salmon
|$24.00
5oz chili rubbed salmon served with grilled asparagus, organic brown rice pilaf and a white wine deduction with dill.
*gluten free*
*dairy free*
|Salmon & Avocado
|$17.00
Open-faced toasted sunflower bread topped with avocado spread, mixed greens, a 5oz grilled salmon filet, cherry tomatoes and sweet lime aioli. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*