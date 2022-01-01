Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Solon

Solon restaurants
Solon restaurants that serve salmon

Burgers 2 Beer Solon image

 

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

33003 Aurora Road, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$15.00
A perfectly seasoned Salmon patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and a drizzle of chili-lime aioli. Served with a side of natural cut fries.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Solon
56 Kitchen - Solon image

 

56 Kitchen - Solon

33587 Aurora Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon$24.00
5oz chili rubbed salmon served with grilled asparagus, organic brown rice pilaf and a white wine deduction with dill.
*gluten free*
*dairy free*
Salmon & Avocado$17.00
Open-faced toasted sunflower bread topped with avocado spread, mixed greens, a 5oz grilled salmon filet, cherry tomatoes and sweet lime aioli. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
More about 56 Kitchen - Solon

