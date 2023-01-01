Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak frites in
Solon
/
Solon
/
Steak Frites
Solon restaurants that serve steak frites
Elle Restaurant + Lounge
33730 Bainbridge Rd, Solon
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$28.00
More about Elle Restaurant + Lounge
56 Kitchen Solon
33587 Aurora Rd, Solon
No reviews yet
Steak & Onion Frites
$24.00
7oz sliced flank steak served with a bleu cheese bechamel, onion straws, malt vinegar aioli and lightly dressed arugula.
More about 56 Kitchen Solon
Browse other tasty dishes in Solon
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Hummus
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
More near Solon to explore
Beachwood
Avg 4
(29 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Northfield
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(193 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1481 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1000 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(218 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston