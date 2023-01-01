Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Solon

Solon restaurants
Solon restaurants that serve steak frites

Elle Restaurant + Lounge

33730 Bainbridge Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites$28.00
56 Kitchen Solon

33587 Aurora Rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak & Onion Frites$24.00
7oz sliced flank steak served with a bleu cheese bechamel, onion straws, malt vinegar aioli and lightly dressed arugula.
