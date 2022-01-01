Go
Solstice Wood Fire Waterfront Cafe

Wood fired, Gorge inspired!

501 Portway Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seasonal Risotto$17.00
Wood-fired Yakima asparagus, peas, Parmesan, Gorge Greens pea shoots & lemon zest.
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Blend of Tillamook cheddar, gruyere, penne pasta & toasted breadcrumbs, served with focaccia bread.
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Tangy lime custard made with sweetened condensed milk, fresh whipped cream & toasted coconut.
The Solstice$11.00
Tequila, huckleberry syrup & lime juice served on the rocks with a sugar rim.
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine, Grana Padano, focaccia croutons & our house-made garlicky Caesar dressing.
Siragusa Pear Salad
Salad greens, local pears & dried cherries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese & our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
S'more$9.00
House-made honey marshmallow, chocolate ganache & a better pecan nut crust.
Froze$10.00
Organic rose, Aperol, passion fruit, peach & strawberry syrups, served frozen.
Pickled Mary$11.00
Ancho chile vodka, tomato
juice, horseradish, vegan worcestershire,
celery salt, & hot sauce, served on the rocks.
Location

501 Portway Ave

Hood River OR

Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
