Solstice at Home

Solstice is a modern-American restaurant seasonally-focused and ingredient-driven. We feature fresh, craveable food paired with elevated service in a friendly and approachable environment.

2948 S. Eagle Rd

Popular Items

Fresh-Ground Filet Burger$17.00
Red Wine-Shallot Jam, Tomato Jam, Leaf Lettuce, Solstice Sauce, Aged Cheddar, Brioche Bun, French Fries, Apple Ketchup
Malbec Braised Short Rib$30.00
Pomme Puree, Swiss Chard, Basil Persillade
Strawberries & Arugula$12.00
Balsamic Pickled Shallots, Pea Hummus, Feta Cheese, Watermelon Radish, Watercress, Pistachio Dukkah, Elderflower Vinaigrette
Solstice Salad$10.00
Watermelon Radish, Asparagus, Carrots, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Egg, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing
Pan-Roasted Salmon$25.00
Celerac Hash, Artichoke Agrodolce, Vichyssoise, Leek Oil
Pan Roasted Salmon$25.00
Rutabaga, Celery Root, Pomegranate Seeds, Cider Emulsion
Solstice Salad$10.00
Watermelon Radish, Pumpkin, Carrots, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Focaccia Croutons, Parmesan, Egg, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing
Braised Wagyu Pappardelle$29.00
Short Rib Ragu, Pomodoro, Shaved Pecorino, Herb Bread Crumbs
Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Tomato Jam, Bacon Jam, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Location

Newtown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

