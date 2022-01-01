Go
Solstice OC

Seasonally Inspired - Ingredient Driven

18555 Jamboree Rd

Popular Items

Iceberg Wedge$13.00
Tomato Jam, Bacon Jam, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
Avocado Melt$16.00
Provolone, Herb Mayo, Coleslaw, Grilled Multigrain Bread
Fresh-Ground Filet Burger$18.00
Red Wine-Shallot Jam, Tomato Jam, Leaf Lettuce, Solstice Sauce, Aged Cheddar, Brioche Bun, French Fries, Roasted Red Pepper Ketchup
Grilled Chicken Cobb$19.00
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing (Dressing on Side)
Greens & Grains$17.00
Quinoa, Avocado, Goat Cheese, Poached Vegetables, Pomegranate Seeds, Mustard Vinaigrette
Hand-Cut Fries$8.00
Apricot Ketchup, Loaded Baked Potato Aioli
Braised Wagyu Pappardelle$32.00
Short Rib Ragu, Pomodoro, Pecorino, Herb Bread Crumbs
Grilled Chicken Cobb$19.00
Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, Buttermilk-Fermented Garlic Dressing
Cheese & Charcuterie Board$26.00
Burrata, Blue Cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, House-Made Country Pork Pate, Salami, Prosciutto di Parma, Seasonal Accompaniments, Toasted Baguette
Solstice Salad$11.00
Radish, Butternut Squash, Carrots, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan, Egg, Buttermilk Garlic Dressing
Location

18555 Jamboree Rd

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
