Solvang Brewing Company

1547 mission Drive • $$

Grilled Artichoke$11.95
Lightly pickled fire grilled premium whole artichoke halved and brushed with clarified butter, melted parmesan and served with citrus aioli.
Carnitas Nachos$13.95
House made tortilla chips topped with black beans, pork carnitas, cheddar, Monterey jack & cotija cheeses, Finished with cilantro, spicy pickled vegetables, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Soft Pretzels$9.95
Three warm & delicious soft baked European style pretzels served with our house made ale fondue and stout mustard..
Sbc Wings (12)$14.95
Premium double cooked jumbo chicken wings served with house made bleu cheese dressing and your choice of sauce; buffalo, chipotle bbq, or blazing habanero.
Onion Rings$9.95
Giant beer batered onion rings fried to perfection and served with house made ranch dressing.
Black & Blue Burger$14.95
Cajun seasoned Black Angus patty, crumbled blue cheese, pepper bacon, house made sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles, oon a brioche bun.
Ranch$0.75
Chicken Strips$13.95
Larfe premium golden brown country style chicken breast strips, alongside natural cut fries.......
California Ranch Burger$14.95
Black Angus patty, cheddar cheese,
avocado, chipoltle ranch, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a brioche bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.95
Slow cooked tender marinated pork, house made coleslaw and chipoltle BBQ sauce on a fresh baked brioche bun.
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1547 mission Drive

Solvang CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
