Solvang bars & lounges you'll love

V LOUNGE image

 

V LOUNGE

1455 Mission Drive, Solvang

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brownie$9.00
3 oz brownie with a scoope of vanilla ice cream and topped with raspberry and chocolate sauce!
Prosciutto Flatbread$17.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
More about V LOUNGE
Solvang Brewing Company image

 

Solvang Brewing Company

1547 mission Drive, Solvang

Avg 4.1 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black & Blue Burger$14.95
Cajun seasoned Black Angus patty, crumbled blue cheese, pepper bacon, house made sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles, oon a brioche bun.
Grilled Artichoke$11.95
Lightly pickled fire grilled premium whole artichoke halved and brushed with clarified butter, melted parmesan and served with citrus aioli.
Soft Pretzels$9.95
Three warm & delicious soft baked European style pretzels served with our house made ale fondue and stout mustard..
More about Solvang Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Sear Steak House

478 4th Place, Solvang

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sear Steak House
Santa Maria

