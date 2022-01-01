Soma Grille/Eno's Place
Come in and Enjoy all that Soma Grille has to offer, whether to dine al fresco on our spacious patio, our beautiful indoors or our inviting bar. Our staff is waiting to provide you with the best cuisine and service. Buen Apetito!
731 Hopmeadow St.
Popular Items
Location
731 Hopmeadow St.
Simsbury CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eno's Place Ghost Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
joe pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Roux Cajun Eatery
Authentic Cajun food, music, and vibe from a Louisiana girl.
McLadden's
ORDER NOW FROM OUR SIMSBURY PUB!