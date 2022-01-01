Go
Soma Grille/Eno's Place

Come in and Enjoy all that Soma Grille has to offer, whether to dine al fresco on our spacious patio, our beautiful indoors or our inviting bar. Our staff is waiting to provide you with the best cuisine and service. Buen Apetito!

731 Hopmeadow St.

Popular Items

Simply Grilled Filet$36.00
Grilled Filet Mignon served with daily potato, and vegetable
NYE Croquettes$12.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
NYE Coq au Vin$38.00
Simply NY Strip$36.00
served with daily potato and vegetable
Tavern Burger$14.00
custom blend ground beef, tasty sauce, cheddar cheese
Antipasto$16.00
Prosciutto, Capicola, Chorizo, Sopressata, Marinated Mozzarella, Parmesan, Manchego, Gardenia, mango jam, toast points
Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
fried shrimp, Chipotle sauce, scallions, lettuce, tomato, Manchengo cheese, on a baguette
NYE Rack of Lamb$40.00
Greek Salad$12.00
Location

731 Hopmeadow St.

Simsbury CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

