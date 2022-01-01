Go
Contemporary Mediterranean inspired eatery.

PIZZA • SALADS

256 Cabot St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1597 reviews)

Popular Items

Spiced Pear Salad$14.00
caramelized pears, sliced fennel, baby arugula, candied walnuts, cranberries, bleu cheese, side of sherry vinaigrette
Boneless Buffalo Tenders$13.00
chicken tenders, spicy buffalo sauce, carrot and celery stix, side of blue cheese dressing
Burger$13.00
Burger and Bun Only. Have it your way by selecting your toppings under Burger Additions. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
Quesadilla$12.00
Choice of Cheese, Vegetable, Chicken or Steak. Topped with Cilantro, Poblanos, on side : salsa, sour cream, guacamole
Small Hummus$6.00
Soma Hummus 12 oz & Bread.
Complimentary Hummus
Only one complimentary per order. Soma Hummus & Bread
Please be advised we sometimes run out of complimentary hummus and/or bread.
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house made croutons, side of caesar dressing
16'' Cheese Pizza$17.00
mozzarella and tomato sauce
(additional toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose 4+ topping pizza below for better pricing)
Grilled Steak Panini$16.00
sliced flank steak, cheddar cheese, garlic, roasted red peppers, red onion, wild mushrooms, horseradish aioli. Side Choice: Fries or Greens
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
mozzarella & tomato sauce
(toppings available, if you plan on adding more than 3 choose the 4+ topping pizza for better pricing)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

256 Cabot St

Beverly MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
