Sombrero Mexican Food
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
7740 Copley Park Place • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7740 Copley Park Place
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Steamy Piggy
Come in and enjoy!
52 Remedies
Come on in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Bullpen Bar and Grill San Diego
Take out and Delivery until further notice. Order take out through our Online MENU or use Postmates for deliveries.