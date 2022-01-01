Go
Sombrero Mexican Food

FRENCH FRIES

7740 Copley Park Place • $

Avg 4.3 (967 reviews)

Popular Items

One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Shrimp Burrito$10.89
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
Churros$2.39
California Burrito$9.99
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
4 Rolled Tacos$6.29
(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
Carnitas Taco$4.89
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
Machaca Burrito$7.99
Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
Carne Asada Fries-1/2$9.19
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.29
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

7740 Copley Park Place

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
