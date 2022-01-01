Go
Some Burros

Come in and enjoy!

3461 W. Frye Road • $$

Popular Items

Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Cookie$1.25
Pollo Asado Quesadilla$7.25
Fish Taco$3.75
Chicken Taco$2.25
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Beef Taco$2.25
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
1/2 Pint Beans$2.55
Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

3461 W. Frye Road

Chandler AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
