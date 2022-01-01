Go
Some Burros image

Some Burros

Open today 10:15 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

990 Reviews

$

2597 S Market St

GILBERT, AZ 85295

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pint Rice$4.95
Chicken Taco$2.25
Pint Beans$4.95
Beef Taco$2.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2597 S Market St, GILBERT AZ 85295

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Ahipoki

No reviews yet

Thank you for your patronage!

The Buffalo Spot & Blue Burro Co-Brand Gilbert

No reviews yet

Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

Costa Vida - Gilbert

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Some Burros

orange star4.0 • 990 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston