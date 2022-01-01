Go
Some Like It Hot Cakes and Catering

We specialize in Gourmet Cuisine & Specialty Desserts.

112 N. Broadway

The King with Peanut Butter, Bacon & Banana Chip - Each
Sugar Cookies with Icing Rosette - Each$1.25
Tiramisu with Espresso, Mascarpone & Cocoa - Each
Copenhagen Creme with Raspberry Drizzle - Each$1.75
Wedding Day with Bourbon Vanilla & White Chocolate - Each
Mexicana Bar$14.50
Mexicana Bar...Shredded Beef w/Beans, Shredded Chicken, Pork Carnitas, Black or Pinto Beans, Cilantro-Lime Rice, Flour/Corn Tortillas, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cabbage, Housemade Tortilla Chips, Corn Salsa, Salsa, Guacamole, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Lime Wedges.
12+ guests choose one meat, 25+ guests choose two meats, 50+ guests choose three meats $14.50 per person
White Chocolate Chunk Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal Cookies$1.25
Bourbon Vanilla with Bavarian Creme and Lemon
Dark Chocolate Pistachio with Pistachio Creme and Kahlua Ganache
Raspberry Linzer Tart Cookies - Each$1.25
112 N. Broadway

Spring Valley MN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
