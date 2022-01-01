Go
Someburros

TACOS

5095 South Gilbert Road • $

Popular Items

Side of Guacamole$2.15
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
32oz Drink$2.95
Quart Beans$8.25
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
1/2 Pint Veggie Salsa$2.95
1/2 Pint Beans$2.55
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5095 South Gilbert Road

Chandler AZ

Sunday9:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:45 pm
