Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Somerdale

Go
Somerdale restaurants
Toast

Somerdale restaurants that serve cake

Ellie's Cafe image

BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ellie's Cafe

519 N Warwick Rd, Somerdale

Avg 4.5 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Cakes$6.99
More about Ellie's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Wilson's Restaurant & Lounge - 709 Warwick Road

709 Warwick Road, Hi-Nella

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Cake$8.00
More about Wilson's Restaurant & Lounge - 709 Warwick Road
Map

More near Somerdale to explore

Cherry Hill

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Marlton

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Blackwood

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clementon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston