Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Somerdale
/
Somerdale
/
Cake
Somerdale restaurants that serve cake
BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ellie's Cafe
519 N Warwick Rd, Somerdale
Avg 4.5
(266 reviews)
Hot Cakes
$6.99
More about Ellie's Cafe
Wilson's Restaurant & Lounge - 709 Warwick Road
709 Warwick Road, Hi-Nella
No reviews yet
Banana Cake
$8.00
More about Wilson's Restaurant & Lounge - 709 Warwick Road
More near Somerdale to explore
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Marlton
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Blackwood
No reviews yet
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Merchantville
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Clementon
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(584 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(337 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston