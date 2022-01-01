Somers restaurants you'll love
Prime Pub Somers
249 Route 202, Somers
|Popular items
|Naked Wings
|$15.00
choice of two sauces: garlic parmesan, mango sweet chili, buffalo, honey sriracha, or kung pao sauce
|Prime Pub Salad
|$14.00
fried goat cheese, mixed greens, walnuts, oranges, dried cranberries, apples, garlic croutons, raspberry vinaigrette
|California Wrap
|$15.00
grilled chicken, swiss cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, spinach wrap
DeCicco & Sons - SOMERS
266 Route 202, Somers