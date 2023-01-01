Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Somers

Go
Somers restaurants
Toast

Somers restaurants that serve caesar salad

Restaurant banner

 

Prime Pub Somers - Somers

249 Route 202, Somers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine hearts, toasted croutons, house-made caesar dressing
More about Prime Pub Somers - Somers
Item pic

 

DeCicco & Sons - SOMERS - Somers

266 Route 202, Somers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KALE CAESAR SALAD$14.00
More about DeCicco & Sons - SOMERS - Somers

Browse other tasty dishes in Somers

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Somers to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mahopac

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yorktown Heights

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston