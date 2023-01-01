Tacos in Somers
Somers restaurants that serve tacos
More about Salsa Verde Restaurant
Salsa Verde Restaurant
325 NY-100, Somers
|Chorizo Taco
|$4.50
Spicy Mexican Sausage, Chopped Onions, Cilantro
|Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
Baked and Fried Pork Belly, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
More about Prime Pub Somers - Somers
Prime Pub Somers - Somers
249 Route 202, Somers
|Grilled Beef Tacos
|$19.00
queso fresco, white onion, cilantro, avocado, sour cream served with french fries
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
breaded shrimp, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
|Sesame Crusted Tuna Tacos
|$19.00
thinly sliced medium-rare ahi tuna, soy mango salsa, avocado, cilantro, wasabi sour cream, flour tortilla