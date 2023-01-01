Tacos in Somers

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Somers restaurants that serve tacos

Salsa Verde Restaurant image

 

Salsa Verde Restaurant

325 NY-100, Somers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chorizo Taco$4.50
Spicy Mexican Sausage, Chopped Onions, Cilantro
Pork Belly Taco$6.00
Baked and Fried Pork Belly, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
More about Salsa Verde Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Prime Pub Somers - Somers

249 Route 202, Somers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Beef Tacos$19.00
queso fresco, white onion, cilantro, avocado, sour cream served with french fries
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$17.00
breaded shrimp, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
Sesame Crusted Tuna Tacos$19.00
thinly sliced medium-rare ahi tuna, soy mango salsa, avocado, cilantro, wasabi sour cream, flour tortilla
More about Prime Pub Somers - Somers

