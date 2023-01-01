Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Somers Point
/
Somers Point
/
Lobsters
Somers Point restaurants that serve lobsters
Marsini’s Kitchen - 12 E Maryland ave.
12 E Maryland ave., Somers point
No reviews yet
Lobster Pasta special
$35.00
More about Marsini’s Kitchen - 12 E Maryland ave.
Sand House Kitchen - Sand House Kitchen
9 Beach Road, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Lobster Roll
$28.00
More about Sand House Kitchen - Sand House Kitchen
