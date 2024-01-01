Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Somerset

Somerset restaurants
Somerset restaurants that serve cheese fries

Roger's Family Restaurant image

 

Rodger's Family Restaurant

1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

Avg 4.4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$7.00
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

TNT Coney Island - 1242 Wilbur Ave

1242 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$0.00
Hand-cut fries cooked in 100% canola oil
Topped with Our Signature Coney Sauce, Topped with Nacho Cheese Sauce
Bacon Cheese Fries$5.49
Hand-cut fries cooked in 100% canola oil
Topped with Nacho Cheese Sauce and our own Signature Bacon
Cheese Fries$0.00
Hand-cut fries cooked in 100% canola oil
Topped with Nacho Cheese Sauce
More about TNT Coney Island - 1242 Wilbur Ave

