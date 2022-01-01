Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Somerset

Somerset restaurants
Somerset restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Jillian's - Somerset image

 

Jillian's - Somerset

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger Club$13.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white, wheat, or rye.
Cheeseburger$11.95
American and Swiss cheese
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Item pic

 

Roger's Family Restaurant

1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

Avg 4.4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon BBQ Bacon Chedda Cheeseburger$14.00
(No Modifiers Allowed Please )
8oz. certified angus burger, chedda cheese, bourbon bbq sauce, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, fried jalapeno & onion straws served with fries.
(Any modifiers please go to BYO Burger!!)
More about Roger's Family Restaurant

