Cheeseburgers in Somerset
Somerset restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
|Cheeseburger Club
|$13.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white, wheat, or rye.
|Cheeseburger
|$11.95
American and Swiss cheese
Roger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
|Bourbon BBQ Bacon Chedda Cheeseburger
|$14.00
(No Modifiers Allowed Please )
8oz. certified angus burger, chedda cheese, bourbon bbq sauce, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chipotle mayo, coleslaw, fried jalapeno & onion straws served with fries.
(Any modifiers please go to BYO Burger!!)