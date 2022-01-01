Chicken salad in Somerset
Somerset restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Mixed lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, banana peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and bacon topped with boneless buffalo tenders.
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Mixed lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, carrots, corn, black beans, diced red onions, avocado, Cajun chicken breast, jalapeno ranch dressing, and tortilla chips.