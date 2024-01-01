Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Somerset

Go
Somerset restaurants
Toast

Somerset restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

 

Missing Link BBQ

938 Lee's River Ave, Somerset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chili$6.00
smoked pork, beef, beans, onions, peppers & spices. *CAN NOT BE MADE VEGETARIAN*
Large Chili$10.00
smoked pork, beef, beans, onions, peppers & spices. *CAN NOT BE MADE VEGETARIAN*
More about Missing Link BBQ
Item pic

 

TNT Coney Island - 1242 Wilbur Ave

1242 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$0.00
Hand-cut fries cooked in 100% canola oil
Topped with Our Signature Coney Sauce, Topped with Nacho Cheese Sauce
Boomin Chili Cheese Burger$10.95
Two (2) Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order with Our Signature Coney Sauce, Shredded White Cheddar, topped with Boom Boom Sauce served on a soft toasted bun
Chili Cheese Dog$2.80
Nacho Cheese with Our Signature Coney Sauce
More about TNT Coney Island - 1242 Wilbur Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerset

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Marsala

Chef Salad

Nachos

Greek Salad

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Somerset to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4.1 (27 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Taunton

No reviews yet

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (80 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston