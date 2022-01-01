French fries in Somerset

Go
Somerset restaurants
Toast

Somerset restaurants that serve french fries

Jillian's - Somerset image

 

Jillian's - Somerset

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$2.50
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

869 GAR Highway. Rt. 6, Somserset

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.19
More about Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerset

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Somerset to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston