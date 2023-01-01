Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried scallops in
Somerset
/
Somerset
/
Fried Scallops
Somerset restaurants that serve fried scallops
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
No reviews yet
Fried Scallops
$18.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Rodger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
Avg 4.4
(626 reviews)
Fried Scallop Dinner (MARKET)
$22.00
Fresh fried sea scallops, with fries, slaw & tartar sauce
Chow Mein & Fried Scallop Combo (MARKET)
$19.00
Fresh fried sea scallops served with fries & chow mein
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant
