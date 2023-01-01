Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Somerset

Somerset restaurants
Toast

Somerset restaurants that serve fried scallops

Jillian's - Somerset image

 

Jillian's - Somerset

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Scallops$18.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Roger's Family Restaurant image

 

Rodger's Family Restaurant

1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

Avg 4.4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallop Dinner (MARKET)$22.00
Fresh fried sea scallops, with fries, slaw & tartar sauce
Chow Mein & Fried Scallop Combo (MARKET)$19.00
Fresh fried sea scallops served with fries & chow mein
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant

