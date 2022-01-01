Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Somerset
/
Somerset
/
Garlic Bread
Somerset restaurants that serve garlic bread
Rodger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
Avg 4.4
(626 reviews)
Side Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant
Gus pizza - 582 South Street
582 South Street, Somerset
No reviews yet
Cheesey Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about Gus pizza - 582 South Street
