Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jalapeno poppers in
Somerset
/
Somerset
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Somerset restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Rodger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
Avg 4.4
(626 reviews)
Fiesta Jalapeno Poppers
$10.00
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant
Gus pizza - 582 South Street
582 South Street, Somerset
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$5.50
More about Gus pizza - 582 South Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Somerset
Greek Pizza
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Pizza
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Salad
Pies
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Somerset to explore
New Bedford
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Fall River
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Taunton
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Tiverton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1000 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(118 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(317 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(193 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston