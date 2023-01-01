Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sundaes in
Somerset
/
Somerset
/
Sundaes
Somerset restaurants that serve sundaes
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
No reviews yet
Brownie Sundae
$7.95
Ice Cream Sundae
$4.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Rodger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
Avg 4.4
(626 reviews)
Toll House Cookie Sundae
$6.00
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant
