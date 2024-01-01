Tacos in Somerset
Somerset restaurants that serve tacos
Rodger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Three tacos with fried fish, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & fresh pico de gallo, served with jerk spiced fries
|Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Two soft tortillas with smoked pulled pork, chedda cheese, jalapeno coleslaw and green chili aioli, served with onion straws
TNT Coney Island - 1242 Wilbur Ave
1242 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
|Taco Fries
|$0.00
Hand-cut fries cooked in 100% canola oil
Topped with Nacho Cheese, Our Signature Coney Sauce, Salsa, Cracked Tortilla Chips, topped with Shredded White Cheddar Sprinkled with Taco Seasoning
|Taco Burger
|$11.75
Two (2) Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order with Our Signature Coney Sauce, Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Shredded White Cheddar topped with Taco Seasoning , served on a soft toasted bun
|Taco Dog
|$3.40
Our Signature Coney Sauce, Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Shredded White Cheddar, sprinkled with Taco Seasoning