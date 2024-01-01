Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Somerset

Somerset restaurants
Somerset restaurants that serve tacos

Roger's Family Restaurant image

 

Rodger's Family Restaurant

1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

Avg 4.4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
Three tacos with fried fish, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw & fresh pico de gallo, served with jerk spiced fries
Smoked Pulled Pork Tacos$14.00
Two soft tortillas with smoked pulled pork, chedda cheese, jalapeno coleslaw and green chili aioli, served with onion straws
More about Rodger's Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

TNT Coney Island - 1242 Wilbur Ave

1242 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Fries$0.00
Hand-cut fries cooked in 100% canola oil
Topped with Nacho Cheese, Our Signature Coney Sauce, Salsa, Cracked Tortilla Chips, topped with Shredded White Cheddar Sprinkled with Taco Seasoning
Taco Burger$11.75
Two (2) Handcrafted never frozen pure beef burger patties smashed on the grill to order with Our Signature Coney Sauce, Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Shredded White Cheddar topped with Taco Seasoning , served on a soft toasted bun
Taco Dog$3.40
Our Signature Coney Sauce, Salsa, Tortilla Chips, Shredded White Cheddar, sprinkled with Taco Seasoning
More about TNT Coney Island - 1242 Wilbur Ave

