Somerset restaurants you'll love
Must-try Somerset restaurants
More about Ramen Shoppu
Ramen Shoppu
518 Hamilton St, Somerset
|Popular items
|Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.00
Chicken, Green Onions, Carrots, Peas, Sesame Seeds.
|Ginger Ale 20oz
|$2.00
|A2 Gyoza
|$5.00
More about Habeebs Grill & Creperie
Habeebs Grill & Creperie
458 Elizabeth Ave, somerset
|Popular items
|Falafel Pita
|$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & sesame seed tahini sauce
|Classic Gyro Pita
|$9.99
Lamb & beef mixture with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our homemade organic tzatziki sauce
|Mediterranean Platter
|$12.99
Tour of the Middle Eas, All organic, all homemade, all healthy & yummy!
Hummus, baba ganoush, grilled vegetables, falafel, grape leaves & tabouli.
More about 5 Loaves
5 Loaves
1483 NJ-27, Somerset