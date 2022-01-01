Somerset restaurants you'll love

Ramen Shoppu image

 

Ramen Shoppu

518 Hamilton St, Somerset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hibachi Chicken Fried Rice$9.00
Chicken, Green Onions, Carrots, Peas, Sesame Seeds.
Ginger Ale 20oz$2.00
A2 Gyoza$5.00
More about Ramen Shoppu
Consumer pic

 

Habeebs Grill & Creperie

458 Elizabeth Ave, somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Pita$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles & sesame seed tahini sauce
Classic Gyro Pita$9.99
Lamb & beef mixture with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & our homemade organic tzatziki sauce
Mediterranean Platter$12.99
Tour of the Middle Eas, All organic, all homemade, all healthy & yummy!
Hummus, baba ganoush, grilled vegetables, falafel, grape leaves & tabouli.
More about Habeebs Grill & Creperie
Restaurant banner

 

5 Loaves

1483 NJ-27, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about 5 Loaves
