Somersworth restaurants you'll love

Go
Somersworth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Somersworth

Somersworth's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Somersworth restaurants

Gravy image

 

Gravy

6 Main St, Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burlington Poutine$16.65
Crispy Smashed Potato$3.75
Southern Discomfort$18.70
More about Gravy
Tasya's Kitchen image

 

Tasya's Kitchen

230 High Street, Somersworth

Avg 4.7 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Rendang$14.00
Indonesian most popular dish in the world. An authentic and aromatic slowly cooked beef in coconut milk and spices. Come with rice, spicy egg, veggie pickles.
Soto Ayam Surabaya$10.50
Turmeric base chicken soup with vermicelli, egg, cabbage, scallion, shallot. Come with rice.
Nasi Goreng$10.50
Indonesian fried rice with egg, cabbage, scallion, fried shallot, and garlic crackers.
More about Tasya's Kitchen
Bad Lab Beer Co image

 

Bad Lab Beer Co

460 High St, Somersworth

Avg 4.4 (860 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Poppers$10.00
fried buffalo chicken dip poppers, creamy gorgonzola dressing
1 lb Chicken Tenders$17.00
a full pound of tenders tossed in buffalo or maple bbq with ranch or creamy gorgonzola for dipping
Earth Burger$12.00
black bean & sweet potato burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house b&b pickles
More about Bad Lab Beer Co
Map

More near Somersworth to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Kittery Point

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston