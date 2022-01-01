Somersworth restaurants you'll love
Somersworth's top cuisines
Must-try Somersworth restaurants
More about Gravy
Gravy
6 Main St, Somersworth
|Popular items
|Burlington Poutine
|$16.65
|Crispy Smashed Potato
|$3.75
|Southern Discomfort
|$18.70
More about Tasya's Kitchen
Tasya's Kitchen
230 High Street, Somersworth
|Popular items
|Beef Rendang
|$14.00
Indonesian most popular dish in the world. An authentic and aromatic slowly cooked beef in coconut milk and spices. Come with rice, spicy egg, veggie pickles.
|Soto Ayam Surabaya
|$10.50
Turmeric base chicken soup with vermicelli, egg, cabbage, scallion, shallot. Come with rice.
|Nasi Goreng
|$10.50
Indonesian fried rice with egg, cabbage, scallion, fried shallot, and garlic crackers.
More about Bad Lab Beer Co
Bad Lab Beer Co
460 High St, Somersworth
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Poppers
|$10.00
fried buffalo chicken dip poppers, creamy gorgonzola dressing
|1 lb Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
a full pound of tenders tossed in buffalo or maple bbq with ranch or creamy gorgonzola for dipping
|Earth Burger
|$12.00
black bean & sweet potato burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house b&b pickles