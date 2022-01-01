Somerville restaurants you'll love

Our bagels are Montreal-Style bagels which means we bake our bagels in small batches in a Maine Wood Heat stone hearth wood-fired oven. Each bagel is carefully turned around the fire until they are just right and always fresh, like a village bakery from a time long lost. It is the starter that builds the flavor, the starting block that ends with that chew. Our bagels are hand rolled, showing those little tails that bring the bread circle together. They have a delicate sweetness from honey.

