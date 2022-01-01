Somerville restaurants you'll love
Boston Burger Company - Somerville
37 davis square, somerville
|Popular items
|Boston Burger with Cheese
|$12.25
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese
|Classic Fries
|$7.00
wedge fries. (All our fries are not gluten free)
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.50
with maple mayo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken Bowl
|$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
|Skillet Cornbread
|$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
American Flatbread
45 Day St, Somerville
|Popular items
|LG Cheese & Herb
|$15.25
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
|Goat Salad
|$10.75
Evolution salad with Valley View Farms goat cheese
|LG Medicine Wheel
|$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Mike & Patty's Union Square
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Carolina Caviar
|$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
|Baller
|$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
|Grilled Crack
|$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
Five Horses Tavern
400 Highland Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
|Fried Chicken Sammy
|$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
|Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Arepitas de chorizo
|$16.00
Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)
|Albóndigas
|$6.00
Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce
|Patatas fritas
|$8.00
Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
The Independent Pub & Restaurant
75 Union Square, Somerville
|Popular items
|Tenderloin Steak Tips
|$25.00
garlic mashed, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, crispy shallots
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
|Fries & Aioli
|$7.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
SEAFOOD • POKE
Manoa Poke Shop
300 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Salmon Shoyu Poke
Salmon, tamari, sweet onion, scallion
|Pineapple Cake
|$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
|Fried Chicken
|$13.00
Large side serving of our beloved mochiko fried chicken!
Variety Bar
1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville
|Popular items
|Hot Chocolate Salty Balls
|$13.00
Brandy, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dark Hot Chocolate, Sea Salt
|Getting Figgy With It
|$13.00
Bourbon, Fig, Lemon, Egg White, Tobacco Bitters
|Yoo-Hoo Espresso Martini
|$13.00
We make our cold brew with yoo-hoo. Because fuck water. Vodka, Cold Brew Yoo-Hoo, Ristretto, Molé Bitters
The Jungle
6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville
|Popular items
|Falafel & Date Salad
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, fried falafel, shaved
parmesan, dates, croutons & side of
Caesar dressing
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, turkey bacon,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce &
choice of side
|Tater Tot-Chos
|$12.00
Tater tots with cheese, diced tomatoes,
onions, jalapeños, cilantro
Turenne Bagels
251 Washington Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese
|$8.50
house kielbasa, fried egg, smoked gouda, tabasco-ketchup (Dairy, Gluten, Egg)
|Build Your Bagel
|$2.50
Our bagels are Montreal-Style bagels which means we bake our bagels in small batches in a Maine Wood Heat stone hearth wood-fired oven. Each bagel is carefully turned around the fire until they are just right and always fresh, like a village bakery from a time long lost. It is the starter that builds the flavor, the starting block that ends with that chew. Our bagels are hand rolled, showing those little tails that bring the bread circle together. They have a delicate sweetness from honey.
|Turenne Salmon
|$11.00
House hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Dairy, Gluten, Seafood, Allium)
NOODLES
DAKZEN
195 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Pad Kee Mow
|$8.95
Fresh rice noodles in FLAT shape stir up with oyster sauce,garlic,fresh chili,bamboo,holy basil,young peppercorn,baby’s corn,onions&red peppers. Topped white peppers.
|Khao Soi
|$8.95
Authentic and traditional of Thailand’s Northern curry noodles soup. Egg noodles,red onions,pickled mustard,broiled egg,lime wedge, fresh cilantro&topped with golden fried egg noodles ball.
|Khao Grapow
|$8.95
Thailand’s most famous HOT&SPICY rice plate. Fresh Thai’s bird chili&fresh garlic fires up on wok with special dark”Grapow”sauce. Finished up with Thai’s authentic holy basil&white peppers.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Popular items
|Small Boneless Wings
|$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
|The Italian
|$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Rosebud Cheeseburger
|$16.00
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
|Chicken + Waffle
|$17.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
apple cider glaze, crispy bacon, pomegranate seeds
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trina's Starlite Lounge
3 Beacon Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Starlite-Style Burger
|$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
|Burger
|$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
|Fried Chicken
|$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken served with honey buttered carrots, cauliflower stuffing, and sweet corn bread
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo
|$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
|Foundry's Poutine
|$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
Revival Cafe
197 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Housemade Bagel + Schmear
|$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
|Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)
|$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
|Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)
|$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
|Sausage McVinal
|$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
|Maple Latte
|$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
|Eggplant Pizza
|$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
BARRA
23A Bow Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Cecina Taco
|$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
|Gringa
|$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
|Costra | Beef
|$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sarma Restaurant
249 Pearl Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Tagine
|$17.00
tomato coconut curry, chickpeas, hot peppers, buttered almonds, hand-rolled semolina couscous, cilantro
|Green Pea Falafel
|$14.00
potato hummus, cabbage tzatziki, cucumber salad. Nut free
|Gyro Bread
|$4.00
zaatar.
Dairy and nut free.
Pennypacker Food truck
514c Medford St, Somerville
|Popular items
|Porchetta
|$12.95
Whole sandwich served with daily accompaniment
|Fried Chicken
|$12.95
Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit
|Half Porchetta
|$7.50
Half Sandwich served with one daily accompaniment
BBQ
Southern Kin Cookhouse
500 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cornbread
|$9.00
House made and buttery, served with honey butter and jam
|Mac n' Cheese
|$9.00
House recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar
|Kin Wings
|$14.00
10 wings, fried and grilled. Choice of sauce: hot honey buffalo or bourbon bbq
The Smoke Shop - Somerville
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$8.50
Iceberg Lettuce with House-Made Dill Ranch, House-Cured Bacon, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes and Everything Spice. Allergies - Allium, Dairy
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
|Pulled Chicken Plate
|$19.00
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
The Pub
682 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|* STEAK TIPS
|$20.99
|Steak Fries
|$5.99
|Sm Wings
|$17.50
WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Anna's Taqueria
236A Elm Street, Somerville
|Popular items
|Regular Bean & Rice Burrito
|$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
|Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Super Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Popular items
|The Pallet
|$8.00
Egg, cheese, pesto, fresh tomato, roasted onions on fresh focaccia.
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
|Hot Coffee - 16oz
|$3.34
Intelligentsia's House Blend
CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge
1 Bow Market Way, Somerville
|Popular items
|Amuse - May Release (May 27th ONLY)
|$46.00
A box of bites crafted by Louis DiBiccari for enjoying at home, perfect with your favorite bottle of sparkling wine.
Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate allergies or dietary restrictions.
|Daiquiri
|$45.00
Rum, lime, cane sugar
|bully boy barrel aged negroni
|$13.00
bully boy gin, campari, vermouth
True Bistro
1153 Broadway, Somerville
|Popular items
|Chickpea Panisse
|$10.00
sauce remoulade, sea salt. Gluten Free
|Meyer Lemon Cheesecake
|$12.00
pistachio-date crust, cardamom candied pistachio
|Creamy Cauliflower Gratin
|$24.00
leek, sage, cashew cheese, buttered breadcrumb, Violife parmesan, side of roasted Brussels sprouts
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**
257 Elm St., Somerville
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee - 24oz
|$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
|Bagel
|$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
|Cappuccino - 8oz
|$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.