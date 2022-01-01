Somerville restaurants you'll love

Somerville's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwiches
Barbeque
Bakeries
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean
Salad
Dessert & Ice Cream
Boston Burger Company - Somerville image

 

Boston Burger Company - Somerville

37 davis square, somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Boston Burger with Cheese$12.25
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese
Classic Fries$7.00
wedge fries. (All our fries are not gluten free)
Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
with maple mayo
More about Boston Burger Company - Somerville
Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Country Fried Chicken Bowl$18.00
buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy
Skillet Cornbread$8.00
roasted corn, house honey butter
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar
More about Orleans
American Flatbread image

 

American Flatbread

45 Day St, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LG Cheese & Herb$15.25
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Goat Salad$10.75
Evolution salad with Valley View Farms goat cheese
LG Medicine Wheel$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
More about American Flatbread
Mike & Patty's Union Square image

 

Mike & Patty's Union Square

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carolina Caviar$8.00
fried egg, sausage patty and pimento cheese on our house-made english muffin
Baller$9.50
acorn-fed Ibérico de Bellota bacon, fried egg and Vermont cheddar aged 24 months on our house-made english muffin
Grilled Crack$9.50
fried egg, 2x bacon, american, cheddar and gruyere on buttered sourdough
More about Mike & Patty's Union Square
Five Horses Tavern image

 

Five Horses Tavern

400 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$13.00
house made pretzel, salt, beer cheese, spicy mustard
Fried Chicken Sammy$17.00
kfc style chicken, honey, lemon tarragon mayo, lettuce
Chicken Tenders$17.00
red dragon chili sauce, buttermilk-scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepitas de chorizo$16.00
Colombian grilled corn pockets filled with grilled chorizo, fresh Colombian farmer's cheese, tomato chutney + guacamole (gf)
Albóndigas$6.00
Beef meatballs in a guava/onion/tomato sauce
Patatas fritas$8.00
Hand-cut french fries + grandma’s spicy ketchup (gf, df, vegan)
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
The Independent Pub & Restaurant image

 

The Independent Pub & Restaurant

75 Union Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tenderloin Steak Tips$25.00
garlic mashed, arugula, mustard vinaigrette, crispy shallots
Veggie Burger$16.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpea, Arugula, Spicy Remoulade, Vegan Bun. Served with choice of fries or mixed greens.
Fries & Aioli$7.00
Roasted Garlic Aioli
More about The Independent Pub & Restaurant
Manoa Poke Shop image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Shoyu Poke
Salmon, tamari, sweet onion, scallion
Pineapple Cake$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
Fried Chicken$13.00
Large side serving of our beloved mochiko fried chicken!
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Variety Bar image

 

Variety Bar

1 Bow Market Way Suite 23, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chocolate Salty Balls$13.00
Brandy, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Dark Hot Chocolate, Sea Salt
Getting Figgy With It$13.00
Bourbon, Fig, Lemon, Egg White, Tobacco Bitters
Yoo-Hoo Espresso Martini$13.00
We make our cold brew with yoo-hoo. Because fuck water. Vodka, Cold Brew Yoo-Hoo, Ristretto, Molé Bitters
More about Variety Bar
The Jungle image

 

The Jungle

6 Sanborn Ct, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Falafel & Date Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, fried falafel, shaved
parmesan, dates, croutons & side of
Caesar dressing
Turkey Club Sandwich$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, turkey bacon,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce &
choice of side
Tater Tot-Chos$12.00
Tater tots with cheese, diced tomatoes,
onions, jalapeños, cilantro
More about The Jungle
Turenne Bagels image

 

Turenne Bagels

251 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage, Egg and Cheese$8.50
house kielbasa, fried egg, smoked gouda, tabasco-ketchup (Dairy, Gluten, Egg)
Build Your Bagel$2.50
Our bagels are Montreal-Style bagels which means we bake our bagels in small batches in a Maine Wood Heat stone hearth wood-fired oven. Each bagel is carefully turned around the fire until they are just right and always fresh, like a village bakery from a time long lost. It is the starter that builds the flavor, the starting block that ends with that chew. Our bagels are hand rolled, showing those little tails that bring the bread circle together. They have a delicate sweetness from honey.
Turenne Salmon$11.00
House hot smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, capers, dill (Dairy, Gluten, Seafood, Allium)
More about Turenne Bagels
DAKZEN image

NOODLES

DAKZEN

195 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Kee Mow$8.95
Fresh rice noodles in FLAT shape stir up with oyster sauce,garlic,fresh chili,bamboo,holy basil,young peppercorn,baby’s corn,onions&red peppers. Topped white peppers.
Khao Soi$8.95
Authentic and traditional of Thailand’s Northern curry noodles soup. Egg noodles,red onions,pickled mustard,broiled egg,lime wedge, fresh cilantro&topped with golden fried egg noodles ball.
Khao Grapow$8.95
Thailand’s most famous HOT&SPICY rice plate. Fresh Thai’s bird chili&fresh garlic fires up on wok with special dark”Grapow”sauce. Finished up with Thai’s authentic holy basil&white peppers.
More about DAKZEN
Mortadella Head image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Boneless Wings$11.00
1 pound boneless wings
The Italian$9.00
mortadella, capicola, salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, banana peppers, house vinaigrette
Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
hand cut mozzarella breaded with homemade breadcrumbs, fried, served with tomato sauce
More about Mortadella Head
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rosebud Cheeseburger$16.00
american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, iceburg lettuce, tomato, shaved
red onion, wicked good sauce, brioche bun
Chicken + Waffle$17.00
fried chicken thigh, maple + black pepper gravy, scallion, bacon
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
apple cider glaze, crispy bacon, pomegranate seeds
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Trina's Starlite Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trina's Starlite Lounge

3 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Starlite-Style Burger$11.00
double burger topped with cheese, fries, coleslaw & Starlite aioli
Burger$7.00
4oz patty griddled on the flat top, served with lettuce, tomato & a pickle
Fried Chicken$20.00
buttermilk fried chicken served with honey buttered carrots, cauliflower stuffing, and sweet corn bread
More about Trina's Starlite Lounge
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup Combo$16.00
smoked gouda, cheddar, honey, griddled sourdough
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
tossed in your choice: Maple-Buffalo or Dry-Rub Chili-Spice
Foundry's Poutine$13.00
house-cut fries, cheddar curds, & beef gravy (on the side)
More about Foundry On Elm
Revival Cafe image

 

Revival Cafe

197 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Housemade Bagel + Schmear$3.75
housemade bagels toasted with schmear (plain or specialty)
plain+everything bagels are vegan, schmear is not
Classic Coffee To-Go (12oz)$2.75
a delicious, everyday cup of joe! roasted by our friends methodical in south carolina - "el rincon del sabor", santa bárbara, honduras
tasting notes: praline, apple, and citrus
Special: Peppermint Mocha (12oz)$5.25
this classic winter beverage is the perfect union of chocolate + mint - topped with crushed peppermint!
More about Revival Cafe
Vinal Bakery image

 

Vinal Bakery

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Iced Coffee
West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters
Sausage McVinal$9.00
over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo
Maple Latte$5.25
Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)
More about Vinal Bakery
Posto image

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bolognese$26.40
rigatoni | ragu bolognese | veal | beef | pork | parmesan
Eggplant Pizza$20.00
fried eggplant | mozzarella | fontina | sliced garlic | caramelized onion | basil
Arugula Salad$13.00
endive | gorgonzola picante | red onion | honey & thyme vinaigrette
More about Posto
BARRA image

 

BARRA

23A Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cecina Taco$10.00
thinly sliced cured beef, served grilled, w/ grilled cactus, grilled onions, red salsa and avocado slices, 2 per order to go
Gringa$9.00
cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas
Costra | Beef$9.00
Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on 2 corn tortillas and avocado salsa
More about BARRA
Sarma Restaurant image

PIZZA • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sarma Restaurant

249 Pearl Street, Somerville

Avg 4.9 (5849 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cauliflower Tagine$17.00
tomato coconut curry, chickpeas, hot peppers, buttered almonds, hand-rolled semolina couscous, cilantro
Green Pea Falafel$14.00
potato hummus, cabbage tzatziki, cucumber salad. Nut free
Gyro Bread$4.00
zaatar.
Dairy and nut free.
More about Sarma Restaurant
Pennypacker Food truck image

 

Pennypacker Food truck

514c Medford St, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Porchetta$12.95
Whole sandwich served with daily accompaniment
Fried Chicken$12.95
Whole fried chicken sandwich with honey and spicy dill pickles on a cheddar jalapeno biscuit
Half Porchetta$7.50
Half Sandwich served with one daily accompaniment
More about Pennypacker Food truck
Southern Kin Cookhouse image

BBQ

Southern Kin Cookhouse

500 Assembly Row, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1968 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Cornbread$9.00
House made and buttery, served with honey butter and jam
Mac n' Cheese$9.00
House recipe with Velveeta and Aged Cheddar
Kin Wings$14.00
10 wings, fried and grilled. Choice of sauce: hot honey buffalo or bourbon bbq
More about Southern Kin Cookhouse
The Smoke Shop - Somerville image

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$8.50
Iceberg Lettuce with House-Made Dill Ranch, House-Cured Bacon, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes and Everything Spice. Allergies - Allium, Dairy
Brisket Sandwich$16.00
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
Pulled Chicken Plate$19.00
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville
The Pub image

 

The Pub

682 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
* STEAK TIPS$20.99
Steak Fries$5.99
Sm Wings$17.50
More about The Pub
Anna's Taqueria image

WRAPS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Anna's Taqueria

236A Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (7641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
More about Anna's Taqueria
FORGE BAKING COMPANY image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Pallet$8.00
Egg, cheese, pesto, fresh tomato, roasted onions on fresh focaccia.
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Black Cat iced.
Hot Coffee - 16oz$3.34
Intelligentsia's House Blend
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge image

 

CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge

1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Amuse - May Release (May 27th ONLY)$46.00
A box of bites crafted by Louis DiBiccari for enjoying at home, perfect with your favorite bottle of sparkling wine.
Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate allergies or dietary restrictions.
Daiquiri$45.00
Rum, lime, cane sugar
bully boy barrel aged negroni$13.00
bully boy gin, campari, vermouth
More about CREATE Gallery & Cocktail Lounge
True Bistro image

 

True Bistro

1153 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chickpea Panisse$10.00
sauce remoulade, sea salt. Gluten Free
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake$12.00
pistachio-date crust, cardamom candied pistachio
Creamy Cauliflower Gratin$24.00
leek, sage, cashew cheese, buttered breadcrumb, Violife parmesan, side of roasted Brussels sprouts
More about True Bistro
DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS** image

 

DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**

257 Elm St., Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee - 24oz$4.00
Intelligentsia's Frequency Blend iced.
Bagel$2.75
House-made Forge Baking Company bagel with your choice of spreads: plain cream cheese, scallion cream cheese, tofutti, or butter.
Cappuccino - 8oz$4.16
Intelligentsia's Black Cat Classic espresso with 6 ounces of steamed milk from Highlawn Farms.
More about DIESEL CAFE **LIMITED HOURS & MENU DURING RENOVATIONS**

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Gyoza

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Reuben

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Map

